Kristen Bell thinks that one “reaps what one sows”

Kristen Bell lends her voice to Anna in “The snow queen 2”, released in the gym on Wednesday. The actress of 39 years is also the star of the series “The Good Place”, the fourth and final season is currently airing on NBC and Netflix.

“The snow queen” was a worldwide success. What can we expect in the second pane?

Anna and Elsa will find themselves in an adventure in the far North, and they will be tested by the elements. This force family is one of the successes of this film, because we have both a fairy tale and very strong feelings between the two sisters.

Your series, “The Good Place”, stops in 2020. You are disappointed?

No. The series does not end for lack of audience, but because the creator, Michael Schur, has found an excellent idea for the final episode and that he does not want to continue until the exhaustion of our fans. It is sad that the series disappears, but so satisfying to leave at the summit.

The entire series is based on the idea of karma. Do you believe it?

Completely! I firmly believe that we harvest what we sow, even if it happens to me to be honest in a brutal way. I can hurt people because I refuse to lie or pretend. When my girls will be big enough to stay in place 30 minutes in front of the tv, I show them a few episodes for them to understand the importance of doing good around you.

Between your success in television and film, your wedding with Dax Shepard and your two daughters, Lincoln, 6 years, and Delta, 4 years old, you seem to be filled. Is that correct?

I have everything to be happy, but I have my moments of doubt, like everything in the world. I suffer from anxiety and depression. I talk about it openly to help others to express themselves also. It is a disease and not a fatality. My mother was already suffering from this and warned me that I could have inherited this disease from her. For example, I can look at the poster of “The snow queen 2” that is in front of me and see the joy and then, a few seconds later, the sadness.

What do you do to overcome your anxiety attacks?

I take care of my mental health by doing sports, but also in discussing with relatives or doctors. I happen to be upset for something stupid. When this happens at home with my husband and our children, I have learned to put away a few minutes before you speak to calm me down for example. I also see a regular psych to express my worries.

Is this acting also helps you to overcome your depression?

Of course. I often make lists where I write my feelings and there are more positive than negative. This helps me before I play in front of the cameras. For films that are “Bad Moms” for example, my character of Kiki was constantly nervous, which was like a therapy for me because I could express my nervousness on the shelf… and be quiet on the way home.

