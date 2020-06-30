Kristen Bell to pay more his voice to the character of Molly — Only on the TV

The character of Molly in Central Park is metis and is the voice of actress Kristen Bell, known mainly for having played Veronica Mars in the series of the same name. But the actress, who is very committed to many causes, has decided to leave this role.

Has posted on Instagram about it : “This is the time to recognize our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly in the Central Park shows a lack of knowledge of my privilege omnipresent. Caster a mixed character, with an actress blanca undermines the experience the experience can have the people, mestizo, and black. I was wrong, and we, the team of Central Park, we’re committed to doing things correctly. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a representation much more accurate and I am committed to learn, grow and do my part for equality and inclusion. “