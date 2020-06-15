Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars), fascinated by her chemistry with Jason Dohring ? His confidences unexpected

An icon of history ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, for many fans of the tv series, the couple formed by Logan and Veronica in the series with the title continues to be one of the most beautiful in the world. However, its history has not always been easy. However, the two actors are good friends in real life, and the blonde has also noticed how much their chemistry was incredible on the small screen. While the editorial’ of melted in all of these stars who have spoken about their mental illnesses, the young man had expressed on this subject in an interview with the site Uproxx : “When the camera rotates, our dynamic adds something that is not tangible.”

Kristen Bell and Jason Dohring in Veronica Mars

She continued by revealing : “People really wanted to be together. And I love Jason Dohring. It is a friend that I really like, I like it very much and I love his wife and I know he loves my husband. We do not have sexual alchemy intense in real life. But in front of a camera, even I have to admit that, when I look at the episodes, I say to myself : “Wow, I want that these two people kiss !” I really want to.” The things that should bring joy to the fans of the first hour and that is perhaps a consolation for the end of last season. In the meantime, discover what the star of the series would have been your ideal partner for the containment.