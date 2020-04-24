Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars) isolated from her husband Dax Shepard because of the coronavirus, the video that will make you laugh

While Sam Heughan is tackle by the internet users because it is not confined to his home, other celebrities are taking drastic measures to protect themselves from sars coronavirus. To start with Kristen Bell, who has not hesitated to ask her husband Dax Shepard to put in quarantine on his return from the trip. To avoid the risk, the actor is, therefore, went into their apartment to friends for a few days, in order to ensure that there was no alarming symptom. But the unforgettable Veronica Mars could not let her lover get bored and did not resist to the idea of the play. How ? By engaging in a mad choreography with his two daughters Delta and Lincoln.

As you can see in the video Instagram above, Kristen Bell, and her children are déhanchés as ever to the rhythm of the music. To change the ideas of her husband isolated, the actress and her two little blonde had opted for the title “Include Waving Through A Window” (Hailed by the window, in French) performed by Ben Platt in the musical comedy Dear Evan Hansen. No doubt that this small attention has affected the main concerned. In any case, this adorable moment of complicity in the family is a pleasure to see ! Elsewhere in the news people, we will show you how to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have met.

