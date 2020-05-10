Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars) tells a funny anecdote about her sex life

On the set of an american show, the actress Kristen Bell has given a story to say the least, amusing and surprising on a couple.

Married since 2013, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are flowing happy days. The couple has since had two children, a daughter named Delta, four and a half years, and a small boy answering to the name of Lincoln, three years. Very discreet about his private life, the actress of the hit series Veronica Mars, sharing very few photos of his cherubim and trust also rarely on his family life. Then when it started to tell a story, to say the least unusual and indiscreet on the shelf of the american show The Talk Friday this Friday, 3 November, to the viewers and his fans have not failed to be surprised.

The facilitator has asked, in fact, to tell the most embarrassing moment that she has experienced in her private life and the response was let out a few laughs in the audience. ” Ho, my children are now mounted on my husband and me while we made love “she let go. Taken aback, the presenter asked him a few details : “ It was very self-conscious, we stopped and asked them what they needed, as if nothing were, they were small, I don’t think they understood anything of this “she explained. And fortunately…