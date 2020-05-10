Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars) : the hurricane Irma is raging, she saves the family of his friends

Kristen Bell is not in fact pray to reach out to people floridiens trapped by the hurricane Irma. She even welcomed with open arms.

Since a few days, the hurricane Irma rages and destroys everything in its path. A natural disaster that required the evacuation of 5 million people alone in Florida, a region that is particularly affected and is drowned beneath the waters. All of its inhabitants to hide in makeshift shelters, waiting for the end of the bad weather.

Kristen Bell, actress Veronica Mars, is housed in the same boat, or nearly so. Currently in the middle of shooting of his next film, Like Father, Orlando, in the north of the State, the star of 37 years has taken advantage of its presence in the region to act. Installed in a hotel, she decided to come to the assistance of close friends stars in need.

As well, she hosted the family of actor Josh Gad, known for his role in beauty and the Beast and for his voice –Olaf – in the Snow Queen. An initiative which has moved the principal who thanked the benefactor in a long message on Instagram. “ Tonight, Kristen Bell has literally saved my parents and my entire family of hurricane Irma, a-t-he told. While they were stuck in Florida, she has found a room in the hotel where she resides in Orlando, and the has saved, my brothers, my sister-in-law, my niece and my nephew. We do more girls like her. Thank You Kristen. You are truly an angel. “

Quickly, the information came to the ears of the relatives of Jennifer Carpenter, actress Dexter, Kristen Bell has also finished by welcome in his establishment. “ My grandmother and my aunt were ready to face Irma with their bike helmets on the head, and Kristen has managed to find a way to stay !! “reported the actress on his Twitter account, grateful.

Locked up in a hotel until further order, the wife of Dax Shepard also took advantage of his free time in order to sympathize with the residents of the facility, to the most senior, and posed with them all smile at moments.

Not wishing to stop there, and Kristen Bell then went to put a little balm to the heart to other victims, installed at Meadow Woods Middle School, a school in the area. Ella sang in front of his audience a day For The First Time In Forever, a title interpreted by Anna, one of the characters of the Snow Queen, in which she does the voice.