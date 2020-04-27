Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars) wedding to Dax Shepard, she comes back with candor on the difficulties of their relationship

A couple finally as the other. While Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are crazy in love and that we told one another about how they met, they also may experience like all of the world crises. Yes, if they form an ideal couple at first glance, they are not immune to small disputes. During the podcast “Life Is Short with Justin Long”, the actress, star of Veronica Mars has been delivered and has declared that her marriage to Dax Shepard was not always pink. For the occasion, she is back on a big argument recently within the couple and the difficulties that this last meeting : “We’ve had this argument quite amazing recently. I mean to the point of screaming to be wrong in the lungs. He was working in the house with whom I had had the impression of needing help. We have a relationship where one is supposed to be able to say that you need help for this thing or that thing”.

Kristen Bell it continues by telling how this big argument started and reveals that everything is part of a word that she had left Dax Shepard to ask him for help in the house, it does not appear to have appreciated : "'When you leave me the words I feel really controlled,' and he let loose on what he felt" she says before continuing "I don't really remember what happened, but it was a lot of harsh words, a fight full of anger, against the way that person does nothing for another. I took my pillow, stomped down the hall and I slept in the front room crying. We haven't talked for 3 days". Fortunately, all is well within the couple and Kristen explains why she was keen to make this dispute : "If we were talking about it, we wanted to ensure that we show the good, the bad and the horrible and then show how we manage it. Be transparent and talk about the fact that we argue, we go to a therapy, we hate to much sometimes". This is said !