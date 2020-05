In the film Veronica Mars (2014) Rob Thomas, Kristen Bell wearing a watch Baume & Mercier Linea.

The story :

Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) returns to her hometown years after fleeing his past as a detective. It’s going to have to face to solve a case of murder in which her ex-boyfriend, who always attracts trouble, appears to be involved up to the neck. A series in four seasons and a movie.