Kristen Bell will be Molly in the Central Park, the Apple TV +

Kristen Bell announced that he would leave his role in the cartoon series from Central Park in the Apple TV +.

In the cartoon, created by the team behind bob’s Burgers, the actress lends her voice to the character of Molly Tillerman, which is biraciale, since his father (Leslie Odom, Jr.) color is black and his mother (Kathryn Hahn) is of white color. .

However, through his Twitter account (via NME), Bell has confirmed that, with the collaboration of the creative team, who had decided to stop playing the character, this is in order that a actress black will have the opportunity to do so. These are his words:

This is the time to recognize our own acts of complicity. Heres 1 of mine. Play Molly in the Central Park shows a lack of knowledge of my privilege omnipresent. The launch of a character of mixed race with an actress blanca undermines the specificity of the experience of the mestizos and black americans. pic.twitter.com/8AL8m4K7Uk – Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) June 25, 2020

In addition, she mentioned that she and the production to recognize the error he has committed, For this reason, for future episodes, the role will be delegated to an interpreter, a descendant of one of these two races.:

That was wrong, and we, the team of Central Park, we’re committed to doing things correctly. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a representation much more accurate and I am committed to learn, to grow and to do my part for equality and inclusion. pic.twitter.com/k8N73pAXOw – Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) June 25, 2020

For their part, the crew of the series has also released a statement in which he regretted the initial decision, but probably the most important is that they have announced that The production of Bell is not final, but will be assigned to a new role more consistent with its features..

“Kristen Bell is an actress that is very talented that is joined to the distribution of Central Park, from the first day of the development of the series – and even before him to give him a character – and since then has delivered a performance that is funny, sentimental and beautiful. “For the first paragraph.

Subsequently, emphasize their intention of supporting the black community of the united States to the best of your ability, indicating that it’s going to create opportunities for all, take a variety of points of view as the starting point of this growth.

In the announcement of its location in the Central Park, Kristen Bell is joined by Jenny Slate, who yesterday, in a similar framework, confirmed to leave the show to Netflix Big Mouth.