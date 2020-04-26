Kristen Bell would not be married to Dax Shepard if they met five years ago

2020-02-22 20:30:06

Kristen Bell has confessed that she would not be married to Dax Shepard if they met five years earlier.

Kristen Bell would not be married to Dax Shepard if they met five years earlier.

The actor from ‘Frozen 2’ believes that she and her husband now met at the right time and if it had been earlier, she didn’t think that they would be together.

She said: “I think it is with whom you choose to make it work. I don’t think you could ever find your soul mate if you’re not ready. I don’t know if I believe that soul mates exist. We would be a title of a tabloid [if we married before]. We met when we were coming every two to a place where it was “okay, what are the results that I want in my life? … I think you have to go through your own personal evolution to get there. ”

During this time, the actress, 39-year-old had previously revealed she felt “no spark” when she met her husband Dax for the first time.

She said: “The producer of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Shauna Robertson, who is the former partner-producer Judd Apatow, had a birthday dinner – like, 10 people, maybe less, in a sushi restaurant. And I had just come out of a long term relationship, like, two months before. And in retrospect, I realize that it had just come out of a long relationship. We were seated at a table. The only thing I remember is that he talked so much. And then I did not know who he was. I say to myself: “This is one of the guys from” Jackass “or something?” … And then we left. There has been no spark. ”

Kristen – who has finally married Dax in 2013 and has daughters Lincoln, six years, and Delta, four years with him, and then met her future husband a second time two weeks later, and began to see the potential of a romantic relationship.

She remembers: “Two weeks later, we met at a hockey game … we saw … we started to flirt,” she said. “And then a day after that, I received an SMS that said:” Hi, I’m Dax. I violated your privacy and I got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about this? ” And I said to myself: “Excuse me? You seem to be challenging.” It is so bold and it was my kind of person. I was like, okay, starting with a very good joke that makes me feel like butterflies. I fell in love with him well before he fell in love with me. “

Keywords: Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

Return to the flow

.