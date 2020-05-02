Kristen Stewart and Emma Watson, the Juliet without Romeo Calendar Pirelli 2020

The common point between Helmut Newton, Herb Ritts, Annie Leibovitz and Karl Lagerfeld ? All are among the greatest contemporary photographers… and have produced an edition of the calendar Pirelli, an appointment must for all lovers of fashion and photography since its first publication in 1964. For this 47th edition, unveiled at the Theatre Philharmonic of Verona on 3 December, it is the Italian Paolo Roversi, who has worked behind the lens. And invited nine women of exception in order to embody, according to their sensitivity, the most famous of the romantic : Juliet Capulet, heroine of the tragedy of William Shakespeare Romeo and Juliet.

The photos in the calendar Pirelli 2020 unveiled

If only a select few will have this object of desire of 132 pages – the calendar for the tire specialist does not buy, but is available to some businesses and celebrities – the first photos have been unveiled. Taken in may in Paris and in Verona, the city of the shakespearean drama, the images portray the british actresses Claire Foy, Mia Goth and Emma Watson, the American, Kristen Stewart, Indya Moore, Yara Shahidi, or even the singer chinese Chris Lee, the Spanish singer Rosalia and artist franco-Italian and the daughter of the photographer, Stella Roversi.

In the video, the shooting of the calendar Pirelli 2020

“I will seek my Juliet my whole life”

Princesses modern dresses of taffeta, and shoes with thick soles, the Juliette 2020 are posing sets, dark and sleek. No Romeo on the horizon. A backdrop of sober to better express the leg of a photographer known for his portraits melancholy. “I’m still in search of my Juliet, and I will seek all my life. Because Juliet is a dream,” says Paolo Roversi about his schedule.

This article, originally published on August 5, 2019, has been the subject of an update