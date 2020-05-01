Kristen Stewart : Anna Kendrick the mimics and it is hilarious (VIDEO)

The love life of Kristen Stewart excites the crowd ! The young woman is in a relationship with Stella Maxwell for over a year and the two lovers are the subject of many rumors. Recently a tabloid claimed that Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were cold because of Ashley Benson : “Stella doesn’t like the way Ashley sticks to Kristen as soon as she is not there. Kristen and Ashley are very close and she doesn’t like it. Kristen and Stella are not on the same wavelength at this time”. Fortunately this rumor has been refuted by the website Gossip Cop ! And today it is for any other reason that the actress is in the news.

In fact, the actress Anna Kendrick is passed in the emission The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his film Pitch Perfect 3and the presenter asked him to show his skill as an imitator. Anna Kendrick said that she loved to imitate Kristen Stewart : “I love it, and I have already imitated in front of her and she said, ‘You’re right, I do that with my mouth’, and I told him ‘You’re doing it now !'” The young woman continued with an imitation of very successful gestures and intonations of the actress. We love it ! And we are sure that Kristen Stewart, who has wowed his fans with a sexy look, also liked.