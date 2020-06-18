Kristen Stewart as Lady Di in a biographical film about the former princess – Movie News

The actress, who became the queen of independent cinema in the united states since the end of the saga Twilight, you have to play the state of the soul of the old future queen of England.

Who could have predicted a couple of years ago, the fate of the interpreter of Bella Swan ? Difficult to forget a role only if the marking of a saga for teenagers popular (this is not the actorsHarry Potter to say otherwise !). However, Kristen Stewart has managed since his first major role, with the great directors, Woody Allen (Coffee Society) Olivier Assayas (Sils Maria, Personal Shopper). She has sailed from one gender to another, from one role to another and only winning the title role in a biographical film about the life of Lady Di.

This will not be the first time that the former princess will be the center of a movie. In fact, Kristen Stewart will be in charge of Naomi Watts, as in 2013, the actress had become incarnate in the film Diana, whose critical reception was disastrous (35/100 on Metacritic), and with the enthusiasm of the public to be very low (21 million worldwide for a budget of $ 15 million). Diana Spencer was also to be in the center of the season 2 Feud before the project was abandoned.

Pablo Larraín, who became the king of the biopic of the woman in the shadow of world leaders

To return to the project in question, this will be the only one right Spencerin reference to the maiden name of the Target. The film will take place in the home of Sandringham, where the family of Prince Charles lived in the decade of the 90’s. It will cover three days of a weekend of Christmas in which the princess realizes that she does not want to remain the wife of the future king of England and decides to change the course of their existence.

The making of the film which will be signed by Pablo Larraín, who, after having been transformed Natalie Portman and Luis Gnecco in Jackie Kennedy and Paul Neruda, will work towards the how the american actress, a british princess. A choice surprising in that the director of chile’s income with Deadline :

“Kristen is part of the great actresses of today. It can be a lot of things, and can be very mysterious, very fragile, but also very strong in the end, and this is what we need. The combination of these elements, I was immediately made to think of it. The way he responded to the script, in which it is appropriate for the character, it is really beautiful to see. I think that he will make something beautiful and fascinating at the same time. It is this force of nature…”

Who would have thought that in this love triangle, Kristen would choose Charles of Windsor ?

If one does not doubt that the actress is going to absorb the paper that he did to Jean Seberg in Seberg recently, it is very disturbing to see the filmmaker to stay once more in a historical character. Always deadline, he explained what led him to this project in the Diana Spencer :

“We’ve all grown up, at least those of my generation, with the idea of what is a fairy tale. Of ordinary, the prince arrives and finds the princess, and invited him to become his wife, and, finally, she becomes queen. It is a fairy tale. When someone chooses not to be a queen, and said: ‘I prefer to go and be myself,” this is an important decision, a fairy tale in reverse. I’ve always been amazed by this and thought that it had to be a very difficult choice to make. It is the heart of this film.

Diana is an icon so powerful, millions and millions of people around the world have felt empathy for her. We have decided to make this story about identity and the way in which a woman chooses not to be a queen. This is a woman who, in the course of the movie, he realizes and decides that he wants to return to being the woman that she was before I met Charles.”

The filmmaker on the set of Jackie

The movie the screenplay was written by Steven Knight, known for the series Peak Blinders, Taboo and To see, but also behind the scenes ofThe allies, The Promises of the shadow or even the last Millenium with Claire Foy (yes, the same who plays Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown… The loop is a loop ?).

The film project will be presented next week to the film professionals in the “Marketplace of Cannes’, held virtually this year, due to the pandemic of Covid-19. He hopes to find buyers for start of production at the beginning of the year 2021. In the meantime, we cross our fingers that the latest film from the Chilean Ema, presented at the last Venice film Festival, has a release date very soon.

You imagine Kristen Stewart with a fringe at the Target, okay ?