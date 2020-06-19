Kristen Stewart came to portray princess Diana on the big screen

He was known fragile in Twilight, badass in Charlie’s Angels,, or fearless in Submarine, Kristen Stewart now you will play the role coveted by Lady Di. While the shoot will begin early in the year 2021, the director Pablo Larraín brought a few items to Deadline in order to get in some runs.

He continued throughout his short life by the paparazzi, even after her divorce with Charles, prince of Galle, is pronounced, the ex-princess has experienced a tragic fate that has left marble producer. Baptized Spencera tribute to the family name for Diana, the film will be based mainly on the three days of his life, at the end of the Christmas holidays in the 1990s. At that time, Diana understood that her marriage will lead to nowhere, and that’s not going to be content to live the life that the actual protocol will be decided by her.

Lady Di and prince Charles : a forced marriage

Married in London, on the 29th of July, 1981, to an audience of 35 000 visitors and 750 million viewers around the world, the prince de Gaulle and princess Diana, would be the venue of the following years of their first child, William. Despite this happy event, the princess can not to find your place within the british royal family. The constraint imposed by the protocol, and the life of the castle reflect the desires of suicide on a regular Diana.

Kristen Stewart : an actress perfect for the role

Pablo Larraín took the party to turn the story more tragic than that of his previous biopic titled Jackie, where the public was able to discover Natalie Portman embodies the widow of John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the united States, assassinated in Dallas in 1963. This time, to celebrate the powerful role of Lady Di, the director of Neruda he has found his muse Kristen Stewartas trusting to Deadline,” Kristen is one of the greatest actresses of today. There is something important in the film : it is the mystery. Kristen can embody many things, and can be very mysterious and as fragile as strong, and this is what I need. The combination of all these elements made me think of it. The way she interpreted the script and how she is approaching the character is a very beautiful thing to observe. I think that she is preparing something awesome and fascinating at the same time. It is a force of nature.“.

If Pablo Larraín dedicates a cult to the royal family, the latter insists that he wants to witness to the love of the princess of their two sons, the princes William and Harry. “Diana is an icon so powerful for millions and millions of people, not just for women. Many people around the world feel empathy for her and her life. We decided to do a story about identity and show through that how a woman decides not to become queen. This is a woman who, through the journey of the film, decides to, and realizes that she wants to become the woman that she was before I met Charles.”

