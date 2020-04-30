Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth II, Arnold Schwarzenegger : the pictures that will brighten up your weekend

This week Leonardo Di Caprio and Greta Thungberg met, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have announced they expect their third child, Kristen Stewart has made surprising revelations about Robert Pattinson, Marion Cotillard has given its support to Adèle Haenel, Jennifer Aniston confided on his isolation, Lady Gaga confessed that her romance with Bradley Cooper was a mise en scene, Emma Watson has given a name to his celibacy, Demi Moore has made revelations about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher, and Keanu Reeves has formalized his relationship with his partner Alexandra Grant.

In the video, the queen Elizabeth II wipes away a tear on Remembrance day

But, during this time, in the shadow of these essential information, Hugh Jackman has been waiting for a taxi, Elizabeth II has buried a message with a shovel, Robert de Niro has released his held on Sunday, Kardashian were offered a family outing, Kristen Stewart has opted for a bold look, Robbie Williams has made a fashion faux-pas, Sharon Stone has presented his son, John Travolta did not put socks, Selena Gomez was disguised and Jennifer Garner took a coffee.