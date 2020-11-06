KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO

What’s better than those moments when you and your loved one get lost in each other’s eyes?

Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend shared a romantic photo just like that: she and the actress exchanging a glance in love and can’t help but smile.

The black and white filter does the rest:

The image was published two days ago when Election Day was underway in the United States. For this reason, in the caption, Dylan left a message to remind his followers to go and vote:

” I think I will eat my nails from anxiety today but here’s a sweet photo was taken by @lindseybyrnes – he wrote – I really hope you vote. There are many crucial issues beyond the presidency and your voice makes a difference. The opportunity to vote. having a say in the laws that govern you is precious, don’t waste it “.

Last September, Kristen Stewart did a take over of her girlfriend’s Instagram – since she doesn’t have an account – to send a personal message on the subject of the elections.

Actress and screenwriter Dylan Meyer have been dating since summer 2019. In April 2020, the writer made the report official on Instagram.