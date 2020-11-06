KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO

What’s better than those moments when you and your loved one get lost in each other’s eyes?
Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend shared a romantic photo just like that: she and the actress exchanging a glance in love and can’t help but smile.
The black and white filter does the rest:
I think I might chew my fingers off from nerves today but here’s a sweet photo @lindseybyrnes took. I really hope you vote. There are lots of crucial issues on your ballot besides the presidency and your voice truly does make a difference. The opportunity to have a say in the laws that govern you is precious, please don’t waste it.
The image was published two days ago when Election Day was underway in the United States. For this reason, in the caption, Dylan left a message to remind his followers to go and vote:
Last September, Kristen Stewart did a take over of her girlfriend’s Instagram – since she doesn’t have an account – to send a personal message on the subject of the elections.
Actress and screenwriter Dylan Meyer have been dating since summer 2019. In April 2020, the writer made the report official on Instagram.