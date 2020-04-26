Kristen Stewart has 30 years old : the tender message of his love, Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart married to Robert Pattinson ?

And to say that his relationship with Dylan Meyer would have been able to spend the hatch. Kristen Stewart, known to have camped in the role of Bella Swan in the saga Twilight, has known very early love in the arms of her partner, to the city as the screen – Robert Pattinson. However, there is little, the actress of 30 years has admitted that she would have been able to marry her, despite their young age at the time. “I’m not too fond of traditions, but, at the same time, every time I’ve been in a couple, I thought that this was the right person“, told it in the show The Howard Stern Show. In July 2012, however, the lovebirds have preferred to continue separately. The result, we know…