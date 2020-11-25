KRISTEN STEWART HAS HER SAY ON THE DEBATE “ONLY GAY ACTORS SHOULD PLAY GAY ROLES”

Kristen Stewart doesn’t know exactly how she feels about one of the most talked-about issues in the film world right now – perhaps because it involves her firsthand: should only gay actors play gay roles?
To promote her new film Happiest Season, the 31-year-old actress discussed the topic with Variety, explaining that it’s a ” gray area ” for her :
” I think about it all the time,” admitted Kristen. ” Being someone who has had so much access to work, I just lived with such creative abundance. You know, a young white girl who was straight and was openly gay only afterward and is, like, thin – you know what I’m saying? so I could have had a lot of work. ”
He continued: ” I would never want to tell a story that really should be told by someone who has gone through that experience … That said, it’s a slippery conversation because that means I could never play another straight character if I intend to back it all up. letter of this particular law “.
” I think it’s such a gray area. There are ways for men to tell stories about women or ways for women to tell stories about men. But we have to get a feel for the situation and really take it into account. In a way you know where you are. it’s allowed, ”shared Kristen. ” I don’t have a sure answer to that .”
Kristen also pointed out that her co-star Mackenzie Davis, who plays his girlfriend in Happiest Season, ” isn’t someone who identifies as a lesbian, ” but she plays a lesbian devoted to her family in the film.
” Sometimes, artistically speaking, you’re just attracted to a certain group of people. I could stand up for that, but I’m sure someone with a different perspective could make me feel bad about it – and then make me disown everything I’ve just said, ” she said. added. “I know the world we live in. And I definitely wouldn’t want to take someone else’s opportunity to do it – I would feel terrible .”
Kristen’s conclusion on this debate is very effective and also applicable to every aspect of life:
” You just have to think about what the f ** k you’re doing! And don’t do the ***. ”
Holy words.
Kristen is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The two have been dating since summer 2019. In April 2020, the writer made the report official on Instagram.