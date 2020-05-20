Kristen Stewart hated the hot scenes with Robert Pattinson !

In an interview for Harper’s Bazaar, Kristen Stewart has explained that she had hated to play the hot scenes with Robert Pattinson !

This Monday, may 18, W9 has revealed the all last episode of the Twilight saga. During the confinement, the fans had been able to find to their delight Kristen Stewart (Bella) and Robert Pattinson (Edward).

Chapter 4 of Twilight has probably been the most hot for Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. In fact, the two had to play a love scene high voltage. In this film, after ups and downs in their relationship, Bella and Edward have decided to get married.

And for his first night of married woman, Bella (Kristen Stewart) has also desired to have a relationship with her husband as a human. A thought completely mad that had surprised the vampire during their honeymoon in Brazil.

It must be said that his strength is such that it could break in two. Finally, ed has succumbed to the charm of Bella. The two were then offered a scene raunchy. They also seemed to be very happy.

Kristen Stewart very disappointed by the sexual scene played out with Robert Pattinson

But the reality of the scene was very different. While Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson seemed to be crazy in love, the beautiful revealed that she had hated doing this scene. In fact, she found this awful time.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar several years ago, the actress had also given : “We had to turn the sex scene the most epic of all time” .

She also explained to the magazine : “It was supposed to be transcendent, other-worldly, inhuman and best sex as you could imagine “ .

Finally, it has also revealed : “So we said, ‘But how we will manage to do it ?’. It was the agony. Which is a shame because I would have liked this to be awesome… “ . The result, however, has pleased the fans !

