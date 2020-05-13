Kristen Stewart : her revelations about her love story with Robert Pattinson

Now to the poster of the film Charlie’s Angels, the sublime Kristen Stewart also made the cover of the magazine Harper’s Bazaar. The opportunity for the young 29 year old woman, became a true icon, to confide in as rarely. In this exclusive interview, the young woman had mentioned her career, but also her sexuality, which caused much ink to flow since several years, as well as her relationship with actor Robert Pattinson. Confidences rare because Kristen Stewart is still very shy about this relationship, which has been thrilling the fans of the Twilight saga.

A complex story

As a couple in the cinematographic saga, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have also been a couple in real life for several years between 2009 and 2013. Unfortunately, this love story especially in the media ended badly when the actress was photographed in the process of deceiving his company with a director. A bucketful painful on which the key stakeholders are very little income.

So these are the things unexpected on the part of Kristen Stewart who explained how difficult it had been to live this life of a couple at the time : “When Robert and I were as a couple, we had no example to follow. Many of the things we have been removed over the years. We absolutely wanted to control everything in our lives so that they belong to us, and do talk about anything, to anyone.”

Frightened by the celebrity at the time, Kristen is said now calmed. Happy in love and proud of her sexuality, the young woman is good in her own skin.