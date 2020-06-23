Kristen Stewart in Lady Diana in a biopic by the creator of Peak Blinders – News, Film

Kristen Stewart is going to lend its characteristics to the late princess Diana in “Spencer”, a biopic directed by filmmaker Pablo Larrain after a script signed Steven Knight (“Peaks Blinders”).

Agency / Bestimage

After Jackie, your film about Jackie Kennedy with Natalie Portman in the lead role, the film director of chilean Pablo Larraín was on the verge of signing a new biopic dedicated to one of the most important figures of the Twentieth century. Our colleagues Deadline reveal that will happen very soon to the realization of Spencer, who goes to see Kristen Stewart lend their characteristics to the princess Lady Diana in a movie, go back on your decision in the beginning of the decade of the 90 to give up their real target by divorce from prince Charles. Movie script signed Steven Knight, the creator of the series of Peaks Blinders.

Without a doubt, the actress most popular of the moment, Kristen Stewart is not his first attempt in the field of film biography, she comes to embody in the film unknown in France Seberg, the muse of the New Wave Jean Seberg (breathless). Also remember that Spencer it is not the only project that is developed around the late princess of Wales, as the latter also play an important role in the fourth season of the historical series of The Crown, which is expected soon on Netflix !

The shot Spencer will begin early next year in England, though no release date has not yet been established.

