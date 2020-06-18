Kristen Stewart is going to embody Lady Di in the film, and the Canvas does not brake

People and royalty

The actress of 30 years, has been chosen for the role of the princess of Wales.

After Jackie, it is Lady Di. With his upcoming biopic, the director, Pablo Larraín, therefore, is going to portray another icon of the Twentieth century. A project is necessarily ambitious, that will focus around the failure of the royal wedding between prince Charles and the working class. But the choice of the main actress is far from getting everyone to agree on the side of Twitter…

Read also > A little bit of video protocol of Lady Diana resurfaced

In fact, it is Kristen Stewart, who will have the heavy spot to slip into the skin of the mother of William and Harry in Spencer. Characteristics of the cats, brunette hair, long chain-like silhouette… it takes even more imagination to imagine the star of Twilight has become a princess of Wales to the screen. ” I think she is going to offer a performance that is both intriguing and surprising. She is a force of nature “ensures, however, the director of chile. You will understand, it’s going to take more, much more, to convince the Canvas.

Uh I understand that the choice here…Kristen Stewart is a spectrum of emotions that leaves something to be desired. A Margot Robbie would have done so in the taf — Little_shinning (@LShinnig) June 17, 2020

The Diana, princess of paradise that saw it is Kristen Stewart that he was going to play his role pic.twitter.com/wKZaGAEAbr — 𝕾𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖊𝖑 (@IsisEnv) June 17, 2020

Kristen Stewart in the role of diana. But now, she has all the grace of a pelican ! It is a decision inconsistent. — Replace (@Remplaceuse) June 17, 2020

Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana … I’m stumped pic.twitter.com/5GWgyAinMD — h (@fatherjohnmtski) June 17, 2020

Kristen Stewart to play the great Lady Diana… And The Rock to play the prince and princess of Charles, or not ?! And Madonna for the queen of England… 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/Ohhm8dnLv2 — 🍒 ℳ𝓎𝓁𝒶𝓈 ℳℴℴ𝓃 🍒 (@MylasMoon) June 17, 2020