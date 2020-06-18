Kristen Stewart is going to embody Lady Di in the film, and the Canvas does not brake

Kim Lee
People and royalty

The actress of 30 years, has been chosen for the role of the princess of Wales.

After Jackie, it is Lady Di. With his upcoming biopic, the director, Pablo Larraín, therefore, is going to portray another icon of the Twentieth century. A project is necessarily ambitious, that will focus around the failure of the royal wedding between prince Charles and the working class. But the choice of the main actress is far from getting everyone to agree on the side of Twitter…

In fact, it is Kristen Stewart, who will have the heavy spot to slip into the skin of the mother of William and Harry in Spencer. Characteristics of the cats, brunette hair, long chain-like silhouette… it takes even more imagination to imagine the star of Twilight has become a princess of Wales to the screen. ” I think she is going to offer a performance that is both intriguing and surprising. She is a force of nature “ensures, however, the director of chile. You will understand, it’s going to take more, much more, to convince the Canvas.



