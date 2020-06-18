Kristen Stewart is going to play Lady Di in a future biopic about the princess of Wales

In the year 2021, Kristen Stewart will fall into the skin of Lady Diana. The actress has been chosen by the director Pablo Larraín to embody the princess of Wales in her biopic titled “Spencer” : “Kristen can be many things, can be very mysterious and fragile and, finally, extremely strong. This is what we need. The combination of all these elements made me think of him, “confessed to the magazine” Deadline “that announced the new.

The film must not take on the life of Diana Spencer, but should focus on the three days, just before her divorce with prince Charles, during the Christmas holidays, while the couple was at his home in Sandringham. Pablo Larraín explained what I wanted to show the personality of Lady Di in this film : “we all grow, at least those of my generation, through the reading and the understanding of what is a fairy tale. In general, the prince arrives, he finds the princess, he offers to be his wife and she ends up becoming queen. This is the fairy tale. But when someone decides not to become queen, and said: “I prefer to be myself,” this is incredible, a fairy tale in reverse. I’ve always been amazed by this and I think it is very brave to do so. This is the heart of the film. “

This is not the first time that the director of the film Pablo Larraín is an attack trace in a film, the life of a public figure. In 2017, he said in “Jackie,” the life of Jackie Kennedy with Natalie Portman in the main role. The filming of “Spencer” is expected to start early in the year 2021.