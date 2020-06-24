Kristen Stewart, Ladj Ly, and Pablo Larrain has directed short films in contention for Netflix

A series of anthology that brings together seventeen films, offered as a day to explore the everyday life of the individual and the collective experience of the containment.

Turn without a team, without a budget, without pre-established scenario, improvise in the moment : the crisis of the Covid-19, and the containment was for many filmmakers, a kind of Man vs. Wild cinema. Spike Lee and his short film in the form of a love letter to the city of New York, Michel Gondry and his film of stop motion animation in the impossible journey.

The surf in this idea of the films made at home, often designed within four walls – a constraint that made the fertile imagination of the filmmakers -, Netflix has created a series of anthology titled Home, a collection of short films from filmmakers in order. As you can see in the trailer released by the streaming platform, each one trying to recover the everyday through the creation of thumbnails that are intended to be lively, of the family of the sessions of Zoom, plans harmless from the writing of repas…De from Rome to Los Angeles, passing through Lisbon, and Mexico city, each one offers an experience that is at once individual and collective isolation.

“Filmed using only the materials available in the home, and these stories range from the personal journal of their daily lives to short fiction, the exploration of multiple genres and provides a look at the way in which the contention which has affected several countries around the world and changed the course of our lives “explained Netflix.

The program of this series, which will be available from the 30th of June : a film by Ladj Ly, the director of the Miserablea shot in Montfermeil, one of Naomi Kawase, made in Japan, or that of Kristen Stewart, who is inspired by the clouds evanescent Sils Maria Olivier Assayas, as well as the works of Maggie Gyllenhaal, Pablo Larraín, of Paolo Sorrentino…

Here is the full list of films :

• Ladj Ly (“Les Miserables”) – short filmed in Clichy Montfermeil (France)

• Paolo Sorrentino (“The Great Beauty”, “The New Pope”) – short filmed in Rome (Italy)

• Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther”, “Mudbound”) – short filmed in Los Angeles (U. S.)

• Pablo Larraín (“The Club”, “Jackie”) – short filmed in Santiago (Chile)

• Rungano Nyoni (“Kuuntele: I am not a witch”) – short filmed in Lisbon (Portugal)

• Natalia Beristáin (“She doesn’t want to sleep alone”) – short filmed in Mexico City (Mexico)

• Sebastian Schipper (“Victory,” “Paths”) – short shot in Berlin (Germany)

• Naomi Kawase (“True Mother,” “Sweet Bean”) – short filmed in Nara (Japan)

• David Mackenzie (“Hell or high Water”, “the Outlaw King”) – short filmed in Glasgow (Scotland)

• Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Teacher”, “The Honourable Woman”) – short filmed in Vermont (U. S.)

• Nadine Labaki & Khaled Mouzanar (“Caramel” “Capernaum”) – short filmed in Beirut (Lebanon)

• Antonio Campos (“The Devil All The Time”) – short filmed at the Springs, the City of New York (U. S.)

• Johnny Ma (“Stone Age”, “To live, to sing”) – short, filmed in San Sebastian del Oeste, Jalisco (Mexico)

• Kristen Stewart (“Clouds of Sils Maria”, “Come Swim”) – short filmed in Los Angeles (U. S.)

• Gurinder Chadha (“Bend It Like Beckham,” “Blinded by the Light”) – short filmed in London (U. K.)

• Sebastian Lelio (Gloria Bell”, “A Fantastic Woman”) – short filmed in Santiago (Chile)

• Ana Lily Amirpour (“a Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”, “The Bad Batch”) – short filmed in Los Angeles (U. S.)

