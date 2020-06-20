Kristen Stewart, Lady Diana, Pablo Larraín

After having spent an intimate portrait of the First Lady Jackie Kennedy embodied by Natalie Portman in her biography of Jackie, of Pablo Larraín turns to another female figure of the Twentieth century, the tragic fate, the princess Diana Spencer. Something more curious, the actor chosen to represent the mother of princes Harry and William : Kristen Stewart.

It could hardly be more incongruous, and yet, according to Deadlineit is the star who most recently lent his account to Jean Seberg, and one of the three Funny Ladies, who should be styled the blow dry of the late Princess of Wales, died at the age of 36, 31 August 1997 following a car accident under the Alma bridge, while she was trying to escape the paparazzi.

However, in the vein of a trend that has been taken by a number of biopics modern, the feature film that is likely to be presented to the buyers of the Film market virtual Cannes, will not repeat the whole Target of life, focusing on one or several key moments of its existence.

In this case, the screenwriter, Steven Knight focuses on a weekend, terrible for the young woman in the 1990s, the three days, during which the decision is taken to put an end to her marriage with Prince Charles, and to begin a radical change, away from the british royal family. A conscience that is held in the estate of Sandringham, in Norfolk, where the Windsor have the habit of spending the Christmas holidays.

The breakdown of the princely couple, remarkable fact in the history of the crown inspired by the film director in chile, who sees the Target of the incarnation of courage and emancipation rare : “We’ve all grown up, at least I did it in my generation, through the reading and the understanding of what is a fairy tale […]. Usually, the prince arrives and finds the princess, and invited him to become his wife, and, finally, she becomes queen. This is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and said: ‘I prefer to go and be myself”, is a big decision, a fairy tale in reverse. I’ve always been very surprised and thought that this had to be very hard to do. This is the heart of the film. “says Larraín on the american site, hit, like many people of his generation by the contrast between the charming weddings of the spouses and their divorce on a background of scandal.

In 2013, Oliver Hirschbiegel to dedicate a biopic of Lady Di (played by Naomi Watts), centered on the love story unknown with the dr. Hasnat Khan, a surgeon of pakistani origin, she was attending before his death. Although it presents an incomplete portrait and idealised Diana Spencer, the former princess and mother of a family that is struggling to break with its past, the film had the merit of showing a frying pan never treated to the display of the young woman. There is No doubt that Pablo Larrain will give your project the same level of sensitivity to the Jackiea behind-the-scenes disturbing tight on your subject.

The filmmaker, who admired the eclectic career of its lead actress, name of actress of the decade by the Hollywood Critics Association – has said that he is certain of his election :” Kristen can be a lot of things, and can be very mysterious and very fragile and, in the end, very strong, which is what we need. The combination of these elements made me think of it. The way he responded to the script and the way of dealing with the character, it is very nice to see. I think she’s going to do something amazing and fascinating at the same time. She is a force of nature. “, he confided, relayed by Deadline.

The film, still untitled, scheduled to enter production early in the year 2021.