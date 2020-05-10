Kristen Stewart, Mariah Carey and Viola Davis… the news of the peo

MINUTE PEOPLE – Kristen Stewart has a new girlfriend, Mariah Carey being courted by a brand of potato chips, and Viola Davis will embody Michelle Obama in a series.

LOVE – At the end of July, Kristen Stewart still seemed to live the dolce vita with Stella Maxwell with whom she had reconnected after a first separation. But in this month of August, the actress has not left her Dylan Meyerscriptwriter (Miss 2059). The two young women have been surprises arm in arm, and in a full embrace in the streets of Los Feliz, California. Dylan was a few years ago as a couple with Max Landis, screenwriter ofAmerican Ultra in which Kristen played.

TEMPTATION – Mariah Carey will maybe hit the jackpot thanks to a pub. According to the Sunthe singer would have been offered the tidy sum of 9 million pounds (10 million euros) to become the new face of the chips English Walkers. What pay around 13 million bags, according to the calculations of the tabloid ! Before Mariah, the Spice Girls have been ambassadors of the brand it was 22 years ago, a role they have agreed to resume this year on the occasion of their return. The patterns of the Walkers are hoping that Mariah will accept to participate to their winter campaign and “recycle” the hit of Christmas All I Want For Christmas Is You.

ENLISTED – Showtime will produce a series of anthology on the Early american ladies (on the side of the East Wing of the White House). It will be simply entitled First Ladies. The first season will honor Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama. For the latter, we already know that it is Viola Davis who will interpret. The actress, winner of an Oscar in 2017, will soon say goodbye to Murderthe series which will return in September for a sixth and final season.

STREAMÉE – No need to travel to New York to attend, on the 20 of September next, at the show, Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand of Rihanna. You can quietly stay in front of your small screen, since it will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. “We are working to create the experience the most daring, the most sexy and the most energetic that you can imagine !”promises the singer.

