Kristen Stewart proud of Robert Pattinson, she shows him her support and it’s adorable (VIDEO)

Since last week, the tender words, multiply between the two actors ! While Kristen Stewart has just made a big revelation about his old love story with Robert Pattinson, she has not the air of having finished to speak well of his example Remind you, this was not, however, if well party ! After a beautiful love story of 4 years without the shadow table, the couple had separated after the actress had cheated publicly on his beloved. But water has flowed under the bridges and Kristen Stewart is proud of the road traveled by Robert Pattinson in his career. For proof, this adorable video where she shows her enthusiasm for the next role of the actor in Batman.

When the three actresses in the new film Charlie’s Angels are questioned on who is the best Batman, Kristen responds without hesitation : “Robert Pattinson, to discover.”, a nice wink that says a lot ! The actress is convinced that her ex will do a good job and reveals that she “a whole faith”. The young woman is 29-year-old is also delighted that Zoe Kravitz takes on the role of Catwoman, and goes on to say : “I am eager to see it. I know obviously for a long time. I can’t wait to hear Robert say, ‘I’M BATMAN’ !”. Even if Kristen and Robert are now together, this does not prevent them to have respect for each other and support each other in their respective careers. In the rest of the news, some surprising revelations say that Kendall and Kylie Jenner would be very annoyed by Khloé Kardashian.