Kristen Stewart recruited to play Lady Diana in the film of Pablo Larraín

Kristen Stewart soon to be a princess on the big screen. And not just any kind : one that has, without doubt, the greatest impact on the general public in the Twentieth century. After Deadlinethe actress has been hired to interpret Lady Diana in a biographical film directed by chilean Pablo Larraín.” data-reactid=”20″>Kristen Stewart soon to be a princess on the big screen. And not any : one that has, without doubt, the greatest impact on the general public in the Twentieth century. After Deadlinethe actress has been hired to interpret Lady Diana in a biographical film directed by chilean Pablo Larraín.

Peak Blindersand production is expected to start early in the year 2021. Spencer (the name of the family of the princess of Wales) is said to be a weekend of imagination, to the beginning of the decade of 1990, in which “Princess of Hearts” decides that her marriage to prince Charles not more satisfied. A ” fairy-tale upside down “, according to the filmmaker.” data-reactid=”21″>The film is written by Steven Knight, the creator of Peak Blindersand production is expected to start early in the year 2021. Spencer (the name of the family of the princess of Wales) is said to be a weekend of imagination, in the 1990s, during which the “Princess of Hearts”, she decides that her marriage with prince Charles does not more satisfied. A “fairy tale reverse”, according to the filmmaker.

