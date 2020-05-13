Kristen Stewart says she would have had to marry Robert Pattinson

The couple formed by Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson dream of millions of fans around the world. Then the craziness around the Twilight saga was in full swing, the two main actors have started to go out together, refusing categorically to show. During the years, the paparazzi have tracked down the two stars in search of a lesser photo of couple. Years after, Kristen Stewart is back on this period of time.

A wedding for Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson ?

It is in an interview on Sirius XM Radio that Kristen Stewart is remembered will be deprived of “many experiences” when she was in couple with Robert Pattinson almost ten years earlier : “We did not go in the street, taking us by the hand because we used to say: ‘We don’t want to give them that’ [aux paparazzis ndlr] But then, we haven’t been able to go out in the street taking us by the hand, and it was afraid of.”

With the benefit of hindsight, Kristen Stewart realized she was “so embarrassed to look like someone looking for attention”. The actress remembers : “We were together for years, it was my first [amour].”

And when the host Howard Stern asked him if she could marry Robert Pattison, Kristen Stewart responds : “I don’t know… I wanted to… but I never went… I am not a traditionalist hardcore band, but at the same time … to every relationship in which I was, I thought it was good. I’ve never really been the person most casual love”. A way of saying that she would have been able to say ‘yes’ to the actor !

With that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart-are they a couple ?

Recall that the relationship of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson ended in One of the tabloids when photographs of the actress embracing the director Rupert Sanders have been made public. Kristen Stewart had, at the time, made a public apology to her boyfriend but the couple did not.

Today, Robert Pattinson as a couple with the model Suki Waterhouse. Kristen Stewart is on his side, with the writer Dylan Meyer.

You can currently find them in a couple (virtually) in the Twilight saga every Monday night of the week on M6.