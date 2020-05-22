Kristen Stewart should marry Robert Pattinson !

Kristen Stewart confided on his old couple with the famous Robert Pattinson. It would have had to marry him …

Kristen Stewart (Twilight) would it be nostalgic for his former romantic relationship with Robert Pattinson ? The young woman said more ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

It is a relationship that has made this dream more of a ! Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson thus have formed a perfect couple !

The lovers were so beautiful thatthey were the couple most followed in early 2010. Many are young teenage girls who were jealous of Kristen Stewart.

And for good reason ! She only had managed to crack the beautiful Robert Pattinson … the One all the girls dreamed ! It is, therefore, during the filming of Twilight that they have started a relationship … Secret !

For months, they have refused to show it. “Live hidden to live a better life “ it seems ! But it was without counting on the performance of the paparazzi who have never ceased to track them down !

A difficult period … But filled with love. And exactly ! The actress spoke about the subject ! She is entrusted to our colleagues at Sirius XM Radio.

Kristen Stewart :” I wanted to, but I’ve never dared “

So she talked about this painful experience that required him to monitor his slightest actions and gestures with his beloved.

“We did not go in the street, taking us by the hand because we used to say: ‘We don’t want to give this pleasure to the paparazzi. “

Then gradually, Kristen Stewart has said more about his relationship :” We were together for years, it was my first love. “

And that’s not all ! When the host of the show asked if she would be able to marry Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart has so answered :

” I wanted to, but I never dared to... I’m not a traditionalist hardcore band, but at the same time … To every relationship in which I was, I thought it was good. “

Tags : kristen stewart – Kristen Stewart 2020 – Kristen Stewart news – Kristen Stewart couple – Kristen Stewart robert Kristen Stewart Twilight – robert pattinson