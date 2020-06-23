Kristen Stewart, star of the biographical film about Lady Di

The biopics that have become popular since few years. After the movie was dedicated to Freddy Mercury’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the one dedicated to Elton John’s “Rocket Man”, the one focusing on Judy Garland’s “Judy”, or even the movie Radioactive, which traces the work of Marie Curie, the life of Lady Di will soon be adapted to the big screen.

Lady Di embodied by Kristen Stewart

And in the skin of the princess of Wales, we find the star of the Twilight saga, Kristen Stewart. The actress is never where one expects it to. After the action of the film Charlie’s Angels, horror film under the water, and the romantic comedy the most Happy of the Season, she will be the heroine of the biopic dedicated to Lady Di.

The the movie is called Spencer, maiden name of Lady Di, it will be directed by filmmaker Pablo Larraín. The director of chile is known by the public for their biopics : Jackie with Natalie Portman in Jackie Kennedy, or even Neruda, with Gael Garcia Bernal about the poet Pablo Neruda. The script is currently in the hands of Steven Knight, screenwriter of the cult series Peaks Blinders.

The movie Spencer : Three days that have changed the life of Lady Di

The film is not the life of the mother of prince Harry and prince William in their entirety. The director has chosen to focus on a decisive moment for the princess of Wales.

During the Christmas holiday at the royal residence of Sandringham, Lady Di becomes aware of that do not want to become the queen. The mother of a family realizes that she wants to be free and just be Diana Spencer, and leave to one side the crown and the protocol. this awareness has had the result that we know of : your divorce is highly publicized with prince Charles.

The director explained during an interview with Deadline he wanted to “deconstruct the fairy tale” inherent in the title of a princess.

Lady Di, will be also a central character in season 4 of The Crown, which is expected on Netflix in a couple of months. A way to offer a new perspective on the woman who has upset the rules of the monarchy.