Kristen Stewart supports Robert Pattinson, “the only one” to be able to play Batman

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Kristen Stewart was at the Festival International du Film de Toronto these last few days (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

CINEMA – fans of the dark knight have not been the best welcome to Robert Pattinson. The hero of the saga “Twilight” will succeed, therefore, to Ben Affleck, to the delight of the actress Kristen Stewart, delighted to see his former companion and partner on screen in the blockbuster american.

When asked by the magazine Varietyat the International Festival of film of Toronto, who will be the next Charlie’s angel on the big screen has been expressed in this regard: “For me, it is the only one who can play the role of Batman. I am so happy for him. This is crazy! It makes me really happy… When I heard the news, I said to myself: ’Oh guy! This is awesome!”

During this interview, the former face of Bruce Wayne, Christian Bale, was also present and welcomed the arrival of Robert Pattinson in the saga: “It is a good choice, it is interesting, I’m sure he will find something clever to do with this character,” he confided to Variety.

Arrive (very) criticized by Batman fans

The arrival of Robert Pattison in the saga “Batman” was quickly divided. Not quite charismatic, too young… Everyone is gone to his criticism on the social networks. For the actor, it could have been much worse: “To be honest it was much less vicious than what I was expecting. Since I make independent films, people expect less of me.”

In the columns of Varietythe actor of 33 years has commented on the long-awaited moment of fittings: “This is probably the most amazing thing I have done to the cinema. I tried the suit and I remember to have said to Matt’s (Reeves, the director of this opus): ’we feel pretty transformed. It feels powerful, immediately”. A role and a costume tailor-made for Robert Pattinson who had a dream as a child: playing the role of Batman once in his life, “obsessed by the “Batman” Tim Burton.”

See also The HuffPost: