Kristen Wiig is surprised that no spoiler has leaked

Kristen Wiig, who embodies the Cheetah in the movie Wonder Woman 1984, has recently confided that she was surprised that no spoiler about the film has filtered out on the canvas, especially in these times where everything is to be found very quickly on the canvas.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Wiig says : “Nobody really knows much about the film”, explained the actress, “the crazy of our days. It is amazing that nothing is leaking. All you get of Warner Bros. is somehow encrypted, like if your computer explode if you open it. “

Speaking of her character to EW, Wiig confessed that she didn’t really know Cheetah : “I didn’t really know a lot about Cheetah “, she said. “Before you even speak to Patty [Jenkins]there was an idea that maybe this could be a mean for the movie, so I went online and I looked at all the villains for Wonder Woman to try to figure out which one it was, because I was so excited. And I was really, really happy to discover that it was she. “

Wiig is right, we still do not know large-thing of the film. We know that Chris Pine will return with Gal Gadot, but it is not known how he will come back. Of course, we know that the film takes place in the 80’s and that Cheetah will be the wicked.

The film’s release had to be postponed because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. It is now expected in theaters for the 12 August.

Source : EW and Vogue / Credit ©Warner Bros