Kun Aguero will give Spanish language classes to children in England during the confinement by the coronavirus

Sergio Aguero, the top scorer of the argentinian activity of the Premier League, offer during this period of inactivity football by the pandemic coronavirus some of the classes of the Spanish language that will be aired on british television.
The announcement was made by the BBC of London, which said that Aguero it will be a “teacher of English in classes for TV that will be Great Britain”.
The BBC launched an educational program that seeks to help families, such as happens in Argentina, aimed at the guys who are confined in their homes for the duration of the quarantine by the COVID-19.
The Manchester City striker was chosen to be a part of this cycle that is aimed at an age range of 5 to 14 years, and the function of the Kun will be the one to teach them to the boys as they pronounce the numbers in Spanish language.
Aguero, along with Pablo Zabaleta, came to join the million-dollar donation that drives the union of players of the Premier League for the fight against the coronavirus. #PlayersTogether (‘Player Joined’) was the initiative launched and that the players of the tournament English supported the measure through their social networks.
The initiative seeks to generate funds for the National Health Service (NHS) in uk the fight against the pandemic coronavirus. The idea has been created to “help those who fight for us in the first front line in the NHS” against the outbreak of COVID-19.
“It is that we, as players, work together to create a voluntary initiative, separate from any negotiation with any league or club”, he explained the promoter group in a press release. “Try to help, along with many others across the country, to make a real difference”, adds the text.
Sergio Aguero, Manchester United, Pablo Zabaleta, West Ham United, alongside other players such as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, the international Harry Kane and the attacker gabonese Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they were the first in the echo of the initiative through their social networks.
With information from agencies.