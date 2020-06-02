Kyle Jenner will have spent more than € 100 million in a year

The fortune of the family Kardashian does more to demonstrate, but it is, however, difficult to estimate the amounts of crazy that are held by different members of these personalities of the jet-set american. According to an american magazine, the younger sister Kyle Jenner would have, however, spent over 100 million euros in a year…

Followed by millions of fans around the world, the Kardashian sisters have fascinated the planet’s people. And the younger of them, who is just 22 years old, is not in the leftovers. In fact, Kyle Jenner already knows how to invest his money, despite his young age, and would have invested more than € 100 million in a year.

According to the magazine ” Page Six! “who has looked with favour on the finances of the young woman, it has made the acquisition of a private jet Global Express, a few months before the beginning of the pandemic, in an amount ranging from 50 to 70 million (€45 to € 63 million). It would then have redecorated drawing inspiration from the birthday party of his daughter, Stormi.

The real estate also

But this is not all, since in addition to the purchase of this jet and its maintenance, which amounts to $ 5 million per year, it would also have invested in real estate. Kyle Jenner has bought a plot of land of 2 acres located in Hidden Hills and who belonged to Miley Cyrus. Total value of property: $ 15 million! It has also bought a house over 1700m2, in which there are 14 bathrooms, 7 bedrooms and a swimming pool for $ 36.5 million… and that’s it!

In total, the purchases of the young would be 130 million ($117 million euros, as explained by an anonymous source, the magazine ” Page Six! “: “The sisters of Kylie are concerned about its expenses. Yes, it was a lot of money, but did not seem to realize that it is easy for any slam. It has spent approximately $ 130 million during the past year. “We are going to attend a call to order of the Kardashian sisters against their younger?