Kyle Kuzma reacts strongly to the presentation of Kanye West for the presidency

While the u.s. upcoming presidential election, a coup de theatre occurred with the appointment of Kanye West. An ad that has to react, Kyle Kuzma.

The phrase seems a little surreal, and yet : on Sunday, Kanye West has declared his candidacy for the presidency of the united States in a tweet ultra-viral.

Now we must realize the promise of the united states by trust in God, the unification of our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the united States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Now we must fulfill the promise of America for believing in God by the union of our vision and building our future. I am running for the presidency of the united States !

An ad that has made a big fuss, and that has led to many fans of the rapper to consider the possibility of a vote for him. Kyle Kuzma is quickly reached, by a call to so that sounds like a real good sense :

Read also | And if the Lakers attempted coup of Wade or Allen ?

This is one of the most important elections in American history. Don’t vote for people as a joke of the people. — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 5, 2020

This is one of the most important elections in the history of America. People : don’t vote for someone for a joke.

Kuz is one of those players who does not hesitate to time tweeting on topics of extra-sporting, and decided to use his platform to get his message across. This last occurs in a political context responsible, in the day that Donald Trump has been involved in a violent attack against Bubba Wallace, the NASCAR driver who found a noose in his garage recently.

Kyle Kuzma preaches the reason, and if it is divided to the fans of the Lakers for their actions on the floor, we can imagine that their words are going to earn much more broad consensus.