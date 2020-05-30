Kyle MacLachlan recreates the photo from the movie Flintstones to celebrate her 26th birthday

Kyle MacLachlan has celebrated the 26th anniversary of the movie the Flintstones this week by recreating a screenshot of his character in the film. Released in 1994, the adaptation, broadcast live from the popular cartoon for children describes how the characters might appear if the Flintstones existed in real life. In the family movie classic, MacLachlan played the role of the antagonist, Cliff Vandercave, who was often seen with his pet prehistoric. Replacing the dinosaur by her dog, real and wearing the same costume, MacLachlan took to Twitter to post a photo of him revisiting Cliff to celebrate the anniversary of the film, and you can see the fun below.

“Son of a brachiosaurus! “🦕 ⁣ # TBT to the stone age and celebrating the anniversary of #TheFlintstones this week! pic.twitter.com/TgtouWfRMZ – Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) may 29, 2020

Directed by Brian Levant The Flintstones was directly inspired by the animated series for children of the same name. The cast live starred John Goodman and Elizabeth Perkins in the role of Fred and Wilma Flintstone with Rick Moranis and Rosie O’donnell in the lead roles of Barney and Betty Rubble. Kyle MacLachlan acted as a nod to our family’s favorite stone age as Cliff Vandercave, the new vice-president of the company Bedrock Slate & Co. that develops a diabolical plan to steal their fortune, and blame Fred. Halle Berry has also played the role of the assistant to the Cliff, Miss Stone, and Liz Taylor was also featured in his last film role.

The movie Flintstones has not really hit the criticism, however, it has been a huge success. In the world, the film has earned more than $ 341 million, with a budget of $ 46 million, and many fans of the cartoon original have regarded as an adaptation rather faithful. Due to its popularity, a movie follow-up would be published four years later when the prequel The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas was established in 2000. MacLachlan was not in the suite, nor his character, and new players would play also the Flintstones and the Rubble. This time, the film was a flop, and no film Flintstones live has not been produced since.

We will probably not see new movies Flintstones anytime soon, but oddly enough, we are going very soon to get a reboot of the first film of MacLachlan. In 1984, MacLachlan made his film debut as Paul Atreides in the film, David Lynch’s Dune, a role considered to be one of his best by his fans. Timothy Chalamet then played Paul Atreides in the version of Dennis Villeneuve Dune in a new movie which will be released on 18 December. any involvement in the film, even though he said he believes that Chalamet will do a ” fantastic job “.

Also known to have played in the classic series Twin Peaks, David Lynch, MacLachlan has had the opportunity to review his classic role of Dale Cooper. In 2017, it has taken over the part for a new special season of the show, titled Twin Peaks: The Return. Obviously, the veteran actor is ready to move to his characters more classic, but the recent photo of him disguised as Cliff Vandercave always seems a little random. The above tweet comes to us from Kyle MacLachlan on Twitter.

