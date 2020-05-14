Kyle MacLachlan returns to talk about the new Dune

Already at the end of January,Signed Dune Paul Atreides from David Lynch, had expressed some curiosity about the film Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet in the part of Paul Atreides, as mentioned above, produced and distributed bybased on the novel ofalready brought to the big screen by David Lynch.

In a new interview with CB.com Kyle MacLachlan is income to express a similar position.

I can’t wait. For me, Denis is a filmmaker really splendid and has been a casting really interesting. I loved the books when I read them the first time, if I remember correctly I had about 15 years, so let’s say 1972, 1973. I am a fan, especially of the first book, one of my roman favorites if not my favorite still, I read again each year. For this reason, my approach is the result of a different perspective from that of David, but the book is so rich, composed of interesting relationship. There are several ways to interpret it. I look forward to discover what Denis has in store.

David Lynch, in an interview dating back to twenty days, had clarified that he had “no interest” for any new adaptation of Dune (more details in this article).

Dune is one of the most important projects of 2020 for Warner Bros., and the staff already developing the sequel.

The filming of Dune took place in Hungary and Jordan. The cast includes Timothée Chalamet (who played Paul Atreides), Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Charlotte Rampling and Oscar Isaac. Legendary Pictures, which has acquired in 2016, the exploitation rights of the works of Herbert, has been put into production.

Set in a distant future, dune it was published in 1965 and won the prize Nebula and Hugo, and is the first of the six novels that form the central part of the cycle of the dunes (later extended by his son Brian Herbert with Kevin J. Anderson). The story follows the events of the dynasty Atreides and the dynasty Harkonnen for control of the desert planet Arrakis, where a fundamental substance is produced for the structure of the company the galaxy in which the story unfolds.

