Kylian Mbappé, Kim Kardashian, Emma Watson… When the stars commit

Leonardo DiCaprio

When one speaks of celebrities involved, one is forced to talk about Leonardo DiCaprio. A staunch defender of the environment and of animals, he has even launched his foundation. Thanks to it, the hero of Titanic has been able to protect tigers in Nepal, and the help of elephants and orang-utans threatened with extinction in Sumatra. In total, his foundation has already funded over 200 projects, 20 years after its creation.

In 2014, Ban Ki-moon, secretary-general of the United Nations, even named Leonardo DiCaprio a messenger of peace on the issue of climate change. That convey the same ideas as the primatologist Jane Goodall and the militant eco-Greta Thunberg, he really wants to change things.

He even saved a man from drowning in St. Barts, December 30, 2019. A true super-hero of modern times, the cape in less.