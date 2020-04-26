Kylie and Kendall Jenner aunts again : two births in the family…

Brandon Jenner and his wife Cayley Stoker announced that they were expecting twins last August. “We are crazy in love, and is very eager to accommodate“, had entrusted the son of Caitlyn Jenner to PEOPLE Magazine at the time of the big announcement. A new important that it was also necessary to announce to the little Eva (4 years old), after a previous relationship of the american singer with Leah James, his former wife. “Leah, Cayley and me, we sat down with Eva and we explained to him what was going to happen. She was very happy ! She’s happy to become a big sister“had told Brandon Jenner to us magazine.

As a reminder, Brandon is one of the six children of Caitlyn Jenner. Well before welcoming Kylie and Kendall with Kris Jenner, he was married to actress Linda Thompson, with whom he had two sons : Brandon (38 years old) and Brody (36 years old).