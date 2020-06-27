Kylie and Kendall Jenner posing in sexy lingerie on Instagram !

In your account of Instagram, Kylie Jenner shares a photo of the impressive. She poses with her sister Kendall Jenner in sexy lingerie !

To promote its new collection of KYLIE x KENDALL, Kylie and Kendall Jenner posing in lingerie ultra sexy. They are pushing up the temperature a notch on Instagram ! The MTC reveals more.

The two sisters Jenner are the small last of the clan Kardashian. However, the two pretty brunettes at the antipodes one from the other, stand out from far away.

In the first place, for his business sense. In fact, Kylie and Kendall Jenner are still in the twenties. However, your boat high the hand !

But that’s not all ! Yes, the frangines impose their style in the whole world. Although these last two do not resemble each other at any time, come all the same to listen to.

And to prove it, Kylie and Kendall Jenner leave a collection of lingerie ultra sexy. No, you’re not dreaming. The two actresses have worked hand in hand to the delight of their fans.

Therefore, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Scott offers its new creations directly on your website KylieCosmetics. And the least we can say is thatit will wreak havoc !

Kylie and Kendall Jenner turn on the Canvas

Then, in order to promote his collection of KYLIE x KENDALL you are so proud of, Kylie Jenner and her sister are posing in lingerie or ultra sexy.

In fact, the mom Stormi door body glitter. If it is a turtle neck, offering a large opening in the back. And that, is super canon !

However, Kendall Jenner has proven to be more classical than that of his little sister. Therefore, the top model opts for a simple black bra satinand a panty that comes up to the basin.

In any case, the picture published by Kylie Jenner, attracts all the attention of internet users. In only ten hours, he gets more than 4 million likes. It is, rather, not bad !

