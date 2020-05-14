Kylie and Kendall Jenner prosecuted

Kendall Jenner and sister Kylie are in dirty sheets ! A company accuses the two sisters of plagiarising their fabric in order to use it for their line of lingerie !

Thunderclap for the clan Kardashian-Jenner ! The last two of the siblings, Kylie and Kendall, are prosecuted for theft ! And it is the mark Klauber Bros., Inc. who has decided to lodge a complaint. The reason for this ? The textile company said that the two sisters were copied without scruple the design of their lace upand that they then used for their new collection of lingerie ! The u.s. site TMZ even provided two pieces of the famous fabric coveted… And it is true that the lace is very similar !

According to the same tabloid, Klauber Bros., Inc. support the fact that Kylie and Kendall Jenner “make money in their back using their lace without authorization, in particular in the partner stores and on the online site !” The company is pushing so for the little sisters of Kim Kardashian damagesbut not that ! They also desire that the profits generated by the sale of the articles concerned their are paid… A sacred mother lode !

Kendall and Kylie Jenner : this is not the first time that they are prosecuted

In 2019, Kendall and Kylie Jenner had already been attacked in court as a result of a collection of controversy of their brand, Kendall + Kylie. At the time, the two billionaires had released a collection of t-shirts with images of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious Big ! Unfortunately for them, this idea was not unanimously ! The mother of the rapper Biggie had even taken the floor on this topic : “I do not know who said to Kylie and Kendall they had the right to do that. I do not understand how they could think that they could use the death of Tupac and my son Christopher for selling t-shirts.” The articles in question had then been immediately withdrawn from sale !

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news