Kylie and Kendall Jenner teasent his collaboration with makeup !

In your account of Instagram, Kylie Jenner has shared a photo where she teasé his collaboration with Kendall Jenner for her makeup !

A few days ago, Kylie and Kendall Jenner have announced a great information to your fans. In fact, they explained that they were collaborating together in the purpose of the release of a new makeup collection.

And the least we can say is that Kylie and Kendall Jenner knows how to take care of their fans. In fact, they reveal every day a teaser before the day J. This new collection should see the light of day this Friday, may 25.

This Wednesday, June 24, Kylie Jenner has posted a new photo in your account of Instagram. The beautiful brunette took a pose alongside her sister Kendall Jenner. The two appeared accomplices and very sexy.

The two have also adopted a pose dressed in a top ultra form-fitting, and neckline that showed off her body of sleep. With the same brand, have will not fail to seduce its fans.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner were eager to show their new collection

In the title of your photo from Instagram, the sister of Kendall Jenner also explained to his subscribers : “I can’t wait for the #kendallxkylie collection for the launch this Friday at KylieCosmetics.com “.

Be translated by ” I can’t wait for the collection to Kendall x Kylie, that come out this Friday in kyliecosmetics.com “. With your photo, the young woman has raised more than 4 million “likes” in just a couple of hours of their fans.

In the comments, these have also confessed that they were really looking forward to making the acquisition of these products. You will still have to wait a couple of hours before discovering that the two the women are going to reveal.

On the other hand, Caitlyn Jenner also congratulated his two sons. She said : “My baby forever! And so beautiful always. “ to translate also by” My babies forever ! And if beautiful as usual.”

