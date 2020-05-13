“Kylie Con” And “Kylie Museum” : The New Trademarks Of Kylie Jenner

The billionaire Kylie Jenner has filed three new trademark on January 9 : “Kylie Con “, “Kylie Kon” and ” Kylie Museum “, which suggests the imminent expansion of his empire and add to its collection of nearly 130 trade marks already registered, including after its buzz “Rise and shine” in social media.

New brands have been reported for the first time on Twitter by the lawyer Josh Gerben, who did not participate in the deposits.

The 22-year old woman wants to apply marks to clothing, consultations, beauty, bags, and live events, including the exhibitions and interactive experiences, among other items and events related.

As for its requests of earlier marks, the last batch of Kylie Jenner has not yet been approved and must go through a process that could last years if the other person contests the action.

In November 2019, Kylie Jenner, has filed the trademark for the term ” Rise and shine “, after a video from her singing to her daughter Stormi is widespread on the Internet, leading to countless memes and times by the singers Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lizzo.

Also in November : Kylie Jenner has sold a majority stake in his eponymous brand Kylie Cosmetics at Coty, Inc. in a transaction of $ 600 million, but remains the face of the brand.

Surprising fact : the whole of the clan Kardashian – is-to-say Kim, Kanye, Kylie, Khloe and Kendall – has filed more than 700 applications for registration of trademarks, to all of them (Kylie Jenner has 128). The Kardashian use trademarks to protect their personal marks and try to block anyone who might want to capitalize on their name – and that of their children.

Context : Jana Gouchev, senior trademark based in Manhattan, has previously been reported to Forbes the Kardashian have a large number of brands to cover all of the potential companies. However, some brands of Kardashian have not been learned. Jenner, whose net asset value is estimated by Forbes to $ 1 billion, has lost a battle of several years against the singer australian Kylie Minogue to the registered trademark of their first name in common.

Digression : Last Wednesday, she and her sister, Kendall Jenner, were sued in California by a company of lace, which claims that the underwear sold by Jenner on their online store and at Nordstrom infringe on their designs of lace protected by copyright. The Jenner has not commented on the lawsuit.

