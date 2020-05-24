Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty are already thinking about Christmas

(Relaxnews) – We are only in October, but Kylie Jenner is already in a festive mood. The young woman offers a series of kits of make-up for the year-end holiday season.

These exclusives Ulta Beauty limited edition combine the favorite products of the young woman.

The “trio Holiday Lip Set”, composed of a lip pencil, a lipstick and a gloss, and the “Holiday Lip Set of 5 lipsticks matte is a perfect example. A palette of 14 shadows 4 blushs, as well as the kit “Holiday Try” (outline of the lips, red liquid, red lipstick, blush and duo eyeshadows) are also part of the. The duo of red liquid “Holiday Mini Ornament” can be used as the decoration of Christmas.

“These cabinets composed of my favorite products make perfect Christmas gifts !”, welcomes Kylie Jenner with its 148 million followers on Instagram.

Kylie Cosmetics had already teamed up with Ulta Beauty last year for the holidays. A first for this brand of beauty line, which had stalled last month, during fashion week in paris, a collaboration with la griffe Balmain.