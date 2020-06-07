Kylie Jenner 1st in the ranking of stars the better paid, Kanye West dropped

If Forbes comes to pull out of Kylie Jenner to his status as a billionaire, the prestigious magazine comes, all the same, to move to the top of its ranking of celebrities in the best paid of the year 2020. To determine its rankings, Forbes looks at what personalities have earned between June 2019 and May 2020, before deducting the agents, lawyers, managers, and other taxes.

The brother-in-law Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, the following very, very closely, since the rapper occupies the second place in this ranking, with $ 170 million. Other personalities that clan Kardashian posted on it, including the legend of tennis Roger Federer, currently the athlete the best paid in the world $ 106.3 million income-estimated.

Here is the ranking in full

1) Kylie Jenner with $ 590 million

2) Kanye West with $ 170 million

3) Roger Federer with $ 106.3 million

4) Cristiano Ronaldo with $ 105 million

5) Lionel Messi with $ 104 million

6) Tyler Perry (actor and producer) with $ 97 million

7) Neymar with 95.5 million

8) Howard Stern (radio host) with $ 90 million

9) Lebron James with 88.2 million of dollars

10) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with $ 87.5 million

11) Rush Limbaugh (journalist and liberal) with $ 85 million

12) Ellen Degeneres with $ 84 million

13) Bill Simmons (podcasting) with $ 82.5 million

14) Sir Elton John with $ 81 million

15) James Patterson (author) with $ 80 million

Not far from these celebrities really full at aces, we find Ariana Grande in 17th place ($72 million), the Jonas Brothers in 20th place (68.5 million), or Ed Sheeran (64 million).