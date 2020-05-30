Kylie Jenner a liar ? Forbes pulls him back to his title of billionaire

In 2019, Forbes had sacred Kylie Jenner youngest billionaire in the world at just 22 years old, and here is the famous magazine has decided to do the machine back and remove the title. The sister of Kim Kardashian is accused of having overstated his company Kylie Cosmetics and, therefore, to have entered false amounts on tax documents sent to Forbes. These calculations have been reviewed following the publication of financial information by Coty, which acquired 51% of the shares of the company of Kylie Jenner for $ 600 million the end of 2019.

On Twitter, Kylie Jenner has defended having lied to Forbes in a tweet that has been shared thousands of times. “I never asked for this title, nor tried to lie, ever. I can make a list of 100 things that are more important at this time,” she exclaimed. While the controversy grew following the reaction of the young woman, it is the responsible of the communication of the magazine, Matt Hutchison, which is mounted in the niche to answer him.

“This major survey is triggered when new documents have been filed by Coty, and that we saw the gross disparities between the information provided in private to journalists and made public to the shareholders,” began Matt Hutchison. And further : “Our journalists have spotted the inaccuracies and have spent months discovering the facts.” Nothing on the year 2018, there would be a gap of $ 235 million between what was declared and what Kylie

Find this article on GALA“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on GALA

“Dear Edouard Philippe, dear Olivier Véran, this way of thinking” : the blood shot of a local elected representative

Emmanuel Macron will appoint a former minister of François Hollande to the head of the Court of auditors

Don’t forget the lyrics : Margaux has “fear of void” in the tournament Maestros

All cooking in the kitchen with Cyril Lignac : the ingredients and recipes of the week from 1st to 5th June

Emmanuel Macron : the redesign as it prepares to “blast the right”

“data-reactid=”23″>“Dear Edouard Philippe, dear Olivier Véran, this way of thinking” : the blood shot of a local elected representative

Emmanuel Macron will appoint a former minister of François Hollande to the head of the Court of auditors

Don’t forget the lyrics : Margaux has “fear of void” in the tournament Maestros

All cooking in the kitchen with Cyril Lignac : the ingredients and recipes of the week from 1st to 5th June

Emmanuel Macron : the redesign as it prepares to “blast the right”