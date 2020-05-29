Kylie Jenner accused of not working, she is wickedly tackle by users

Since 2015, Kylie Jenner is part of the celebrities that have started their own business. Thanks to his company Kylie Cosmeticsthe star of TV-reality has become the youngest billionaire in the world. At just 22 years old, the beautiful brunette can boast of having built a veritable empire thriving. But success often comes criticism. The evidence, the mother of the little Stormi is currently taclée of all the shares on social networks. The reason for this ? Some internet users accused him of strutting in the premises of his company rather than actually working. Evidenced by her photos posted on Instagram where you can see her posing and which seem to prove that it does not lift a finger when it is in its premises.

“I’m so jealous, you’ve never experienced a true 40-hour week of work”, “Everything is going well ? You look stressed”, “Your Monday is very different” one reads in the comments. Critics who do not seem to reach the interested main. Kylie Jenner, who would again be in a relationship with Travis Scottcontinues his ascent in the cosmetic industry. Let us not forget that we do not know what is happening behind the scenes. If the big sister of Kendall Jenner is not the manufacturer certainly not its products herself, she is the boss and has the final word on the decisions of its box. In addition, she works daily with Cotythe group that bought the brand. Therefore, it’s difficult to say that it does absolutely nothing.