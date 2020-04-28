Kylie Jenner again as a couple, with Travis Scott ? Its disturbing evidence to indicate that…

Separated since October of 2019, the daughter of Kris Jenner and the rapper did not reveal the reason of their break-up in public. Several rumors claimed that Travis had been unfaithful to Kylie, about that the rapper was firmly refuted by the result. Other sources explained to the magazine People that the parents were no longer on the same wave length. “She really wants a second baby. But Travis is not ready to give her everything she wants“, said a source while another stated that Travis was not ready to give him “the commitment that Kylie needs“. Then Kylie and Travis are they a new couple ? Ready for a second baby ? Or the marriage ?

While waiting to reveal a little more about her love life, Kylie enjoys a small living room with her daughter Stormi, as it was unveiled on 28 February 2020. All the two on the beach, mother and daughter enjoying a quiet moment by the sea on a paradise beach. A cliché already “liked” by more than 6 million internet users.