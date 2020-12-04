Kylie Jenner already wants Christmas to come

The makeup businesswoman and reality TV star already want the holiday festivities to kick off.

In her most recent Instagram post, the reality TV star shared her feelings in a photo with the caption that read, “counting the days until Christmas.”

In an instant, she can be seen wearing a baby pink Dior outfit with a matching jacket and boots, complemented by her blonde hair.

Fans couldn’t help but praise her for her good looks as well.